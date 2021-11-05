Solskjaer 'has great respect and admiration' for Guardiola

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heads into Saturday's Manchester derby with the best win rate of any manager to face Pep Guardiola at least five times.

Solskjaer has won four of his eight games against the Manchester City boss and is also the only manager to have beaten Guardiola more times than he has lost to him.

"I'm not one to talk about what I've done. I've got great respect and admiration for what Pep has done," said Solskjaer.

"It's a special one and we've had a few good results against them. Let's hope that continues, but we don't take it for granted. We have to earn it.

"We've had some good games, tight games, and we need another performance. Sometimes you need luck, sometimes you need the players to stick at it. We know it's going to be a game where we have to work hard and suffer a lot."

United legend Peter Schmeichel will be joining BBC Radio 5 Live from 12:00 GMT on Saturday for all the Manchester derby build-up and coverage