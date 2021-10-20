As part of Black History Month, BBC Sport has spoken to some of the inspirational black leaders within the England men's set-up about the importance of their roles.

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has been a senior England international for five years and played in Gareth Southgate's first game as manager.

In that time he has seen his status grow from young player to experienced head in the dressing room. That change and time has seen him become one of the leaders within the England squad.

He said: "The way that Gareth works he has a really good set-up. Everyone wants to come to England camps, everybody enjoys coming to England.

"The things we do off the pitch, team bonding, everybody knows each other and it helps on the pitch. It's so diverse and there's so much culture in the team it helps a lot.

"You know we speak about everything as a team. It's never individual if anyone is going through something off the pitch, whether that's racial [or not], we always speak about it for the best solution.

"That's what's happened over the years, times have changed. We're such a tight-knit squad, we come together whether it be an on-the-field issue or off-the-field issue."

