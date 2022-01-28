Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says he's "more relaxed" now than earlier in his career - but is targeting a return to the Champions League.

Lloris recently signed a new two-year contract at Spurs and the 35-year-old is keen to make the most of his time under Antonio Conte.

"When I was younger, I was very emotional," he told Ledley King for the Spurs official website, external. "Today, I'm more relaxed - it's the last years of my career and I really want to enjoy every moment.

"I believe we are in a new process under Conte. He's given us a foundation and a structure - now it's up to the players to show their quality."

Lloris joined Spurs in 2012 and was given the armband two years later.

"It's a privilege to play for such a big club like Spurs," Lloris said. "My wish is to become even more competitive.

"Why not get back into the Champions League?"