Who are the best Premier League wingers?

There's nothing more exciting than seeing a winger in full flow, skipping away from opponents to deliver that telling cross or shot.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can rank your favourite Premier League wingers from the list and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There are two past and present Tottenham stars included:

Son Heung-min: Son's success has largely come from positions typically occupied by wide forwards in a front three.

An intelligent footballer, his raw speed and excellent finishing are also among the many attributes that have made the South Korea international a superstar in Asia.

The 29-year-old was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2019 after helping Spurs reach the Champions League final and has scored 78 top-flight goals while providing 42 assists since arriving in England in the summer of 2015.

Gareth Bale: Bale began his professional career at Southampton as a left-back but won rave reviews all across Europe after being pushed further forward into the left-wing position at Tottenham.

His speed, strength and stamina coupled with a sublime left foot saw him score 26 goals in 2012-13 as he was named both the PFA and Football Writers' player of the year.

While his return to the club on loan last term did not quite go to plan he still managed 11 top-flight goals in 20 starts and has scored 53 Premier League goals in total from 166 appearances.

Find out who else made the shortlist and vote for your best Premier League wingers