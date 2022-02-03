Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao is wanted by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the summer as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who could both leave as free agents at the end of the season. (AS - in Spanish), external

Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been offered the chance to discuss a potential deal with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala after the Argentine's talks about a new contract beyond this summer collapsed. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column