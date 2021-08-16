BBC Sport

Leicester v Wolves: In pictures

image caption

Leicester fans gave their side a spectacular welcome before their season opener against Wolves, a week after the FA Cup holders beat Manchester City to lift the Community Shield

Published
image caption

Jamie Vardy shows no signs of slowing down, with his instinctive finish giving Leicester the lead shortly before half-time

image caption

Howling like the wolf. Vardy enjoyed celebrating his goal in front of the visiting supporters

image caption

Adama Traore had Wolves' best chance of the game but could not hit the target, much to the amusement of the Leicester fans

image caption

The one bright spot for Wolves was Raul Jimenez playing 90 minutes on his first Premier League appearance since fracturing his skull in November