Leicester v Wolves: In pictures

Leicester v Wolves: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionLeicester fans gave their side a spectacular welcome before their season opener against Wolves, a week after the FA Cup holders beat Manchester City to lift the Community ShieldPublished1 hour agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionJamie Vardy shows no signs of slowing down, with his instinctive finish giving Leicester the lead shortly before half-timeimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionHowling like the wolf. Vardy enjoyed celebrating his goal in front of the visiting supportersimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAdama Traore had Wolves' best chance of the game but could not hit the target, much to the amusement of the Leicester fansimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionThe one bright spot for Wolves was Raul Jimenez playing 90 minutes on his first Premier League appearance since fracturing his skull in November