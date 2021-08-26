De Bruyne not in Belgium squad
- Published
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has not been included in Belgium's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
De Bruyne has been struggling with an ankle injury sustained while playing at Euro 2020 and missed Saturday's Premier League victory over Norwich City.
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
📝 31 Devils for our September games. 🤩🇧🇪 #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/zZZ1JMZhzY— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 26, 2021