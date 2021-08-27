Transfer news: Kean attracting interest from former club Juve
Everton's Moise Kean, 21, is attracting interest from Juventus, with the Serie A giants wanting to re-sign the Italy striker on loan with an obligation to buy next summer. (Calciomercato in Italian)
PSG will target Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison if Kylian Mbappe leaves, with the 24-year-old's agent already in Paris to discuss a deal. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese)
Meanwhile, the Toffees are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old French striker Neal Maupay. (Sky Sports)
Everton are also likely to make an improved bid for Sheffield United's England U18 striker Daniel Jebbison. (Liverpool Echo)