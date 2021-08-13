Team news: Tottenham v Man City

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says a decision on whether Manchester City target Harry Kane will feature will be made on Saturday.

New signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil could be involved.

City are without Phil Foden for up to four weeks due to the foot injury he suffered on England duty.

Kevin de Bruyne is also absent as a result of the ankle injury he sustained during Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final loss against Italy.

