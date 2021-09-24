Team news: Everton v Norwich

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns after a two-match absence with a shoulder injury, while Lucas Digne has overcome a minor calf problem.

Andre Gomes will miss the game with a calf injury of his own, while Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman all remain unavailable.

Norwich are without Todd Cantwell for personal reasons, Christoph Zimmermann because of a knee injury and Przemyslaw Placheta due to Covid-19.

Milot Rashica is a fitness doubt.

Mathias Normann and Josh Sargent, who both missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool, should be available.

