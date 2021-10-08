Manchester City are keen to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling, 26, and do not want to sell the England forward, who has less than two years left on his contract. (Sun), external

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Sterling and City would ask for France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, in exchange if their player were to move to the Nou Camp. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

City have joined the race to sign 19-year-old Espanyol attacker Mateo Joseph, who has also attracted interest from Leeds United. (Mail), external

