Sadio Mane achieved two great things at the weekend. Firstly, he scored his 100th goal for Liverpool – joining Kevin Keegan on that mark (which should underline what a great signing the Senegal striker has been).

But not only that, he became the first player to score in nine successive Premier League games against the same opposition. When the fixtures come out each summer, the Crystal Palace games must be the first to get the highlighter treatment in the Mane household.

Imagine what it must be like for Jurgen Klopp having a player with 100 goals to his credit – and then realising you’ve also got Mohamed Salah too.

Salah was also on target on Saturday – his 99th Premier League goal for Liverpool (his century last weekend included two for Chelsea!). So we await the next – inevitable – Salah milestone, which will be coming to your stats collection some day very soon.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, Liverpool had to battle it out with Palace. They made six changes from their Champions League line-up, which shows the strength in depth at Klopp’s disposal.

Liverpool were quiet in the transfer market but that barely matters when James Milner can play so well at right back, likewise Kostas Tsimikas at left back, and Ibrahima Konate now has 90 minutes under his belt, helping to keep a clean sheet against Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, and Christian Benteke – a handful for any debutant.

Early days, but it’s been an excellent start for Liverpool, and they seem tuned in for another title tilt.