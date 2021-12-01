Villa have a new lease of life under Gerrard - it could be some atmosphere

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his squad is depleted by injuries but should it be cause for concern? For now, no. But with eight games across December, he'll be hoping some return promptly.

Villa away and a quick turnaround for a trip to Watford on Saturday might cause an issu. However, the RB Leipzig game next week has nothing riding on it and, therefore, might give Guardiola a chance to relieve a few members of his team.

For Wednesday's task, Villa have a new lease of life under Steven Gerrard. A packed Villa Park, against the champions, under the floodlights could provide some atmosphere.

That said, City have provided some dominant performances of late, and an opening 10 minutes to calm the Villa faithful down will help.

I'll be alongside Jim Whitley on BBC Radio Manchester later, with build-up and commentary from 19:00 GMT