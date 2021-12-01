'No question' Gerrard can be top manager

Steven Gerrard has all the attributes to be a successful manager at the top level, says former Liverpool and England team-mate Michael Owen.

Gerrard has won his first two games in charge of Aston Villa and faces a tough test against champions Manchester City on Wednesday.

"I thought he grew into life as a professional footballer," Owen told BBC World Service.

"He was a little bit like me and was a little bit shy to begin with, but the longer he played the game he became more comfortable in his own skin. He felt more able to help others as well and become a leader, and he certainly became that in a red shirt.

"He’s taken that to the next step, there’s no question about it. He had the highest standards as a footballer. He knows what it takes on the big occasions. He’s got all the attributes to do it, it was just a question of desire.

"He’s got four children and I know being away really hurt him at Rangers. He absolutely loved the job but that was a real toughie being away from his young family. Missing three and a half years of your children growing up is a hard one to take.

"In terms of management material, I don’t think there is any question he’s got the attributes to do it and what a start he’s made to his career so far."