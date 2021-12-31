Leeds v Burnley: Team news

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says captain Liam Cooper and key midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out until March because of thigh injuries.

Striker Patrick Bamford is doubtful for Sunday's game with a similar issue.

Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Daniel James are back in contention, while Jack Harrison is fit despite being forced off against Arsenal.

Burnley will assess Maxwel Cornet, who is nearing a comeback from a thigh problem.

Kevin Long is available again following a Covid absence, while two unnamed players are close to returning after observing protocols for the virus, though Josh Brownhill remains out following a positive test.

