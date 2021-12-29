The Premier League title is Manchester City’s to lose after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester, claims former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

The Reds’ loss left City six points clear at the summit at the halfway stage of the season – and they can stretch that gap to nine with victory at Brentford on Wednesday.

“City have the points on the board and they are getting all their top players back fit and firing, they have competition for places and they are going to push each other on,” Morrison said on the Football Daily podcast.

“It is a huge blow for Liverpool because City are flying at the moment. Liverpool will be hoping Brentford can do them a favour but I can’t see it with the way City are playing at the moment.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson agreed, adding: “When you look at what Manchester City have done, taken 27 points from 27 - and they are just going to go marching on because they are just a machine at the moment - it is an awful long way back for Liverpool.

“Even though we are still in December, it feels like six is a big number to try to chase down City.”

