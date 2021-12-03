Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Molineux is usually a happy hunting ground for Liverpool, who have won all of their past five visits there in the Premier League.

Wolves will give them a good game this time, but they can't score at the moment. Finding the net is not an issue for the Reds though - they have averaged more than three goals a game in the league this season, which is a stunning record.

Jamie's prediction: This is a tricky game but we've got the quality to win it - if we turn up. 0-2

Find out how Lawro and Jamie think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go