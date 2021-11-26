Ranieri expects 'big emotion' on Sunday

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is expecting an afternoon of "big emotion" when he returns to Leicester City for the first time on Sunday.

The Italian hasn't taken a team back to King Power Stadium since his sacking nine months after leading the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2016.

He said he wanted to "thank the Leicester fans once again" for their support during his time there - but that "I want to write new things here in Watford".

“Always this Premier League (title) will be in my heart during all my life,” said Ranieri.

“The job gave to me good emotion and I am very proud to be part of Leicester’s fairytale and history, very happy.

“It will be a big emotion from the beginning and after the match, during the match I know I am an opponent and I try to do my best.”