Brighton v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Brighton have won 16 points in their opening 10 league games this season (won four, drawn four, lost two), their most ever after 10 top-flight matches in a season. Two defeats is their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight season, equalling their record in 1981-82 (won three, drawn five, lost two).

Newcastle United have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season (drawn four, lost six) – the Magpies have never had a longer winless start to a league season. They last went more than 10 league games without a win between December 2007 and March 2008 (13 games).