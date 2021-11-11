All about the short term - Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he hopes the day arrives where he can turn his attention away from Premier League survival.

Howe, who was introduced as the club’s head coach to the media on Wednesday, takes over a team 19th in the table and without a win this season.

Asked by BBC Radio Newcastle what the club’s new owners have said to him about long-term aims, Howe said: "Longer term not too much. I think it’s very clear the short-term focus is to try to stay in the division.

"Hopefully there will be a day when I can look longer term and the future of the football club in a different way."

Only bottom side Norwich – who also recently sacked their manager – have conceded more goals than Newcastle in the Premier League this season.

Howe has retained the services of the club’s recent interim manager Graeme Jones in his coaching team and also says he has been pleasantly surprised by some of the players during his early training sessions.

“There are some very talented players in the squad,” said Howe. “I would say we definitely need to improve certain things. That work will always be ongoing; we will never reach perfection.

“But I will push every player to reach their maximum level and I think that’s the immediate challenge I face.”

