Manchester United have been joined by Liverpool in the battle to sign Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, in a £60m deal. (Star), external

United are prepared for France midfielder Paul Pogba to leave when his contract ends next summer and believe it is more beneficial keeping the 28-year-old until the end of the season than selling him in January. (ESPN), external

The Red Devils will be forced to pay manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a £7.5m severance package if they sack him now. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United players turned on Solskjaer during a dressing room inquest. (Times - subscription required), external

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has attempted to rally the Manchester United dressing room and encourage team-mates to support Solskjaer. (Manchester Evening News), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column