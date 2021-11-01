What now for Norwich as Leeds look up?

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Ten games. No wins. Two points.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke talked about a strong response after the 7-0 humiliation at Chelsea but, although there was an improvement of sorts against Leeds, the outcome was a sadly familiar one.

Sunday's 2-1 home defeat leaves the Canaries eight points from safety with a quarter of the season gone.

Where is the first win coming from? November sees Norwich play Brentford (away), Southampton (home), Wolves (home) and Newcastle (away).

For many observers, the question for Norwich has moved from whether they can survive to whether they can avoid being one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

While the picture looks increasingly gloomy at Carrow Road, Leeds will hope their first away win of the season will be a springboard for better times ahead.

After finishing ninth last season, they've found their second successive Premier League campaign harder going. On Saturday, they dropped into the relegation zone without kicking a ball.

But after taking seven points from the past four games, Leeds will be looking up - not down.