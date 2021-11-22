Debate on Manchester United's next move in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking is raging on social media. Here are some of the views you have sent us via text or tweet:

John in Manchester: Can't really understand how Brendan Rodgers is linked with United. Would we really replace a club legend with a former Liverpool manager whose current side are even lower in the table than United?

Tom in Rugby: What about Erik ten Hag as manager but bringing in Edwin van der Sar as director of football at the same time? Works fantastically at Ajax as CEO with great footballing direction, not to mention the Van der Sar links to United.

David Cowen: Why is no-one mentioning Carlos Queiroz as a possible interim manager at Manchester United? Knows the club well, has worked with Ronaldo at the national team, knows how to make a team hard to beat. Exactly what the team needs right now.

Tom Miszkowski: Bit of a risk maybe as he's not been in club management for the best part of 20 years - but Joachim Low anyone?

The Turbobear: I'd rather have Steve Bruce as interim boss than have us appoint another manager that doesn't fit, like Zidane, Rogers, Enrique or Simeone. They are all great managers, but not fit for Man Utd. I'd love Ten Hag, but that's only possible next summer.

Matthew Hanger: Permanent choice would be Roberto Martinez. Failing that I would like to see the ex-Dortmund manager Lucien Favre at least get an interview.