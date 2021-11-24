Group winners? It could get Messi

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

My colleague John Murray uttered words that have stuck with me since the reverse fixture: "Different shirt, same story." It was as Messi scored PSG's second in their 2-0 win over Manchester City on matchday two.

No-one can predict what the Argentine wizard will do - not even himself, according to Pep Guardiola.

It isn't all about him, of course not, but City's defence, which can at times relax or be more focused on attack, will have to be switched on.

City know a point sees them qualify and three points see them through as group winners. After the way they steadily controlled Everton, the way they bruised United, they'll have the confidence.

Guardiola said the fixture in Paris was one of City's greatest performances under him. Imagine if they got the win this time.

Burnley captain and former City academy player Ben Mee will join me on commentary from 19:00 GMT on BBC Radio Manchester.