Newcastle v Watford: What does the form show?

Newcastle United have dropped 19 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season – only in 1999-00 (24) and 2004-05 (31) have they ever lost more in a single campaign in the competition.

Watford have won two of their past four away league games against Newcastle (D1 L1), as many as they had in their first 14 such visits to St James’ Park (W2 D3 L9).

Newcastle have won just one of their 19 Premier League games so far this season (D8 L10). Just one of the past 13 teams to have one win or fewer at the halfway stage of an English top-flight campaign has survived relegation, with West Bromwich Albion doing so in 2004-05.