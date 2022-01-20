Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says September’s goalless draw at Manchester City was “one of the best away games” he’s had with the club and has called on his side to match that performance.

City arrive at St Mary’s after winning 12 league games in a row and looking imperious en route to retaining their title.

But Hasenhuttl feels the Saints can trouble Pep Guardiola’s side once again.

“They are by far the best team in the league and it’s one of the biggest challenges we have every year,” Hasenhuttl said. “But that’s why you want to face these teams.

“The players like the biggest challenges and hopefully we can make it difficult for them.

“We need to be brave with the ball, not park the bus and then when we have it, make sure our attacking moments end with shots on target.

“Hopefully we can keep the good things from last time and make them even better.”

