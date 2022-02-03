City's production line looks set to roll on

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Phil Foden was the first under the new regime to really make it. Since Manchester City spent £200m redeveloping ground in East Manchester to create the City Football Academy, in 2018 Phil Foden was the first player to find a footing in the first team.

Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap look set to be next. And there’s three or four others who are becoming regulars on a Manchester City team sheet - from the starting XI to the subs bench.

But who’s next? I spoke to former City academy player Luke Bolton, who left the Blues after 11 years this week to join Salford City.

“There’s a few exciting players around the equation,” said Bolton. He removed the three previously named players from that equation due to their regularity in and around the first team.

“I like Micah Hamilton,” he added. “He’s a young midfielder who can play on the wing. He’s just turned 18, drives with the ball, knows when to pass, and is physically strong.”

“Shea Charles is a holding midfielder and centre-half, and can play full-back as well. He’s tidy and goes about the game in the right way.”

Some of the players have been cutting their teeth in the Football League Trophy – something Bolton himself admits has provided a good education for him.

“I think it’s helped some of the young lads perhaps realise they’re not ready, not just at City,” he said.

“They might think they are this player but a man who’s played 500 league games comes up against them and they can’t get a kick, so it does bring some people back to reality.

“But if you’re winning these games then you’ll think you’re ready. It helps young academy players especially. They’re the games academy players look forward to the most.”

