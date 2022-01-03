'If anyone can get Burnley out of trouble, it's Dyche'

Former Wigan defender Gary Caldwell says avoiding relegation this season will be Burnley's toughest test yet, but if anyone can steer the Clarets to safety it's Sean Dyche.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "They are escaping by less and less each year and this year without doubt will be their biggest challenge yet.

"Sean Dyche is a fantastic manager and gets them out of trouble but this will undoubtedly be his biggest challenge yet.

"Burnley have won one game out of 17, so if they had 17 games in hand they might win one according to their previous games.

"When you’ve got games in hand at the top it’s more likely you’re going to win, but down at the bottom you would much rather have the points in the bag because of the pressure it puts the other teams under.

"They are also going to lose Maxwel Cornet to Afcon which is a big, big loss for them.

"It’s a challenging situation but if anyone knows that football club and can get them out of trouble it’s Sean Dyche and I’m sure he’ll give it a real good go again."

Hear more discussion on Burnley from 34'30 on BBC Sounds