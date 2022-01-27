Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external, The Peoples Person, external

January is a tough window to do good business in but Manchester United desperately need a new holding midfielder to boost the squad. It's our Achilles' heel. We're Bagel FC - crisp around the edges with a gaping hole in the middle.

That's why the signing of Denis Zakaria would make so much sense for Ralf Rangnick. He'd cost seven million euros - a nominal fee in the modern game - he's a natural holding midfielder, whose pass completion puts him in the top 10% of midfielders in Europe, and he could be the perfect stop-gap solution.

Add in the fact United received an offer of £6.7m from Flamengo for Andreas Pereira, which was rejected, and Zakaria could be signed without any outlay.

Zakaria may not end up being what United need but, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both looking at signing him, there's clearly a good player there and one United could sell for a profit in the summer if things didn't work out. If they did work out, it'd be a gem of a signing and a bargain.

The 4-3-3 system Rangnick has used against West Ham saw United have control of a game for the full 90 minutes, something we hadn't seen yet but it all revolved around Scott McTominay. Take him out, put Matic in and United would have been overrun.