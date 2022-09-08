Liverpool 'could not keep up' during Napoli humiliation

L﻿iverpool were beaten by a Napoli side that "looked a lot fresher" and "ran over the top of them", according to former England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate.

J﻿urgen Klopp's side were dismantled in Naples and Woodgate was alarmed by the distance between the two sides.

"﻿Napoli broke with so much speed and Liverpool could not handle it," the former Real Madrid and Leeds defender told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿Normally, Liverpool run over the top of you, but Napoli ran over the top of them. They were more organised and Liverpool could not keep up with some of the Napoli players. They were relentless."

L﻿iverpool have had a stuttering start to the season, but this was their joint heaviest Champions League defeat and Woodgate thinks supporters will be concerned.

"Last year, you could name the Liverpool starting XI but, at the minute, you cannot," he said.

"When they get their full complement back, I'm sure they will play better - but for the start of the season, it is a bit alarming."

