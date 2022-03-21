Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Kevin de Bruyne admitted it post-match to Match of the Day - that Manchester City fell short of their usual, expected high standards. He was right.

Southampton didn’t change their approach to playing City on Sunday. The high press, trying to get the ball in between the lines. It worked. They matched City most of the game.

Their goal was fortuitous at the end of the first half, but it wasn’t undeserved. That said, when City took the lead twice, it flattened Saints and St Mary’s on both occasions.

In a game that, from City’s perspective, lacked quality, the tie was put to bed by two moments of magic.

Phil Foden’s fantastic hit from the edge of the penalty area sailed past Fraser Forster and Riyad Mahrez’s goal was the end product of a lovely team effort when, previously, City hadn’t looked too much like a fluid team.

The international break has come at a good time for City after largely uninspiring performances against Sporting Lisbon, Crystal Palace and Southampton – they’ll have to be better the other side of their two-week rest.