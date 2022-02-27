Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool win 11-10 on pens) - manager reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "Football can be a brilliant game and it was a brilliant game, no worries and no regrets.

"We gave everything and it was a brilliant match of football. The disallowed goal for Romelu is a very close call - there are bad feelings about this call.

"You need a bit of luck, we scored three times, had big chances, they had big chances, It was a fair result all the way to have a draw.

"We did it before with Kepa, he is slightly better in penalty saving and that is why I made the decision. It is unusual all 11 players need to shoot, he took it a bit too quick. Sometimes these things can turn against you but you make them when they need to be made, not after when people can judge you.