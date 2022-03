Watford return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Southampton for a vital game in their survival quest.

The Hornets have shown signs of improvement under Roy Hodgson but made a catalogue of errors in Thursday's dire 4-0 loss at Wolves to stay second bottom.

Should Hodgson make wholesale changes to his starting XI after the Molineux mauling? Who do you want to see line up at St Mary's?

It's time to choose your Hornets side to face Southampton