Joel Ward has signed a two-year contract extension with Crystal Palace which will keep him at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old defender has made 273 appearances for the Eagles since joining from Portsmouth in 2012.

Of the current Palace squad, only Wilfried Zaha has made more appearances (393) than Ward.

"I’m delighted. I think it’s great to have committed the future to the club," he said.

"We know it’s an exciting time for the club in the way things are shaping up, so I think with a new manager coming in and staff as well, it’s going to be an exciting period."