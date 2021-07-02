Bukayo Saka's former PE teacher has described watching the 19-year-old playing for England as "one of the proudest moments in my teaching career".

Arsenal forward Saka has appeared twice for the Three Lions at Euro 2020, including the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.

"He didn’t showboat ever in a lesson," Mark Harvey told the Daily Euros podcast. "If anything he would have tried to get other players who are less talented more involved.

"And that showed a true sign of leadership from somebody who has been doing that from 11 years old."

