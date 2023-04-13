What lessons can Chelsea take from previous encounters with Real?
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Can Chelsea still squirm into the Champions League semi-finals after a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final with Real Madrid?
Well, seeing as it is the third consecutive season they have met the Spanish champions, they know their opposition inside out and can take encouragement from their previous second legs.
Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET – Agg 5-4), April 2022
After a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg, few gave Chelsea a chance at Santiago Bernabeu.
However, bar a barely believable Real comeback, a powerful Blues performance in Madrid would have seen them reach the semi-finals.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were outstanding, Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger scoring to level the tie on aggregate before Timo Werner’s excellent finish gave them a 3-0 lead.
Unfortunately, Luka Modric turned on the style to release substitute Rodrygo for an equaliser in the 80th minute and, in extra time, Karim Benzema headed home to send Real through 5-4 on aggregate.
Even then, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Jorginho all went close to forcing a penalty shootout.
Lesson: A two-goal deficit definitely does not mean the tie is over.
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg 3-1), May 2021
Sure, football looked very different with no crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, Chelsea were still dominant against Real and convincingly dumped Zinedine Zidane’s side out of the Champions League.
The first leg had finished 1-1 in Spain, and the Blues pulled ahead at Stamford Bridge through Werner and despite missing a flurry of chances, underlined their superiority with Mount’s second-half strike.
Energy, belief and creativity oozed through Tuchel’s side as they exposed Real as a tired and fading force and sailed into a final they eventually won against Manchester City.
Lesson: A home second leg is an opportunity to knock Real out - oh, and play Mount. He loves scoring against the Spanish giants.