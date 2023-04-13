Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET – Agg 5-4), April 2022

After a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg, few gave Chelsea a chance at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, bar a barely believable Real comeback, a powerful Blues performance in Madrid would have seen them reach the semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were outstanding, Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger scoring to level the tie on aggregate before Timo Werner’s excellent finish gave them a 3-0 lead.

Unfortunately, Luka Modric turned on the style to release substitute Rodrygo for an equaliser in the 80th minute and, in extra time, Karim Benzema headed home to send Real through 5-4 on aggregate.

Even then, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Jorginho all went close to forcing a penalty shootout.

Lesson: A two-goal deficit definitely does not mean the tie is over.