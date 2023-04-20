Who is Tottenham's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Tottenham and Graham Roberts got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Michael: The toughest player I have ever seen at Tottenham is without a doubt Mr David Craig Mackay. I have been a Spurs fan all my life and seen countless games home and away with quite a few tough-tackling defenders and midfielders. Seeing him get hold of Billy Bremner by the throat was quite frightening.

Glenn: Not a tough one that. Dave Mackay - the end! Modern day I’d say Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen always loved a battle, although Moussa Dembele was never one to shy away from anything and put his body in where it hurts. In the current team it is Cuti Romero, even though he is a little reckless at times. No one holds a candle to MacKay though.

Alan: Not a player, but Joe Jordan gets my vote for toughness for being ready to take on Gennaro Gattuso and anyone else who wanted some!

Adrian: Roberts is the toughest Spurs player. Could do with him now in the team!

