Southampton v Man Utd: Head-to-head record
- Published
Southampton are winless in their past 12 Premier League games against Manchester United, with their last victory coming at Old Trafford in January 2016 (1-0).
United are unbeaten in 11 games at St Mary's, since a 1-0 loss in August 2003.
Saints have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent (98).
United are looking to record consecutive league victories for the first time since February.