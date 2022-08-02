Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle United are hoping to bring in one or two more attackers before deadline day and Chelsea forward Timo Werner is one option they're considering, potentially on loan.

The 26-year-old Germany international's wages are likely to prove a stumbling block, but the Blues have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, so are attempting to offload some of their surplus players.

Former Burnley striker Chris Wood is the only forward signed by Newcastle under their new owners.

The Magpies have made three signings - defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett, plus goalkeeper Nick Pope - in the club's first summer window since October's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.

Meanwhile, Sweden full-back Emil Krafth has signed a new one-year contract. The deal will keep him at St James' Park until June 2024.