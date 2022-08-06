Analysis: Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

The opening-day visit of Nottingham Forest was described by many Newcastle fans as a “potential banana skin”, but there was to be no slip-up from the Magpies at St James’ Park as they overcame the newly promoted side with a patient display.

For a while, it looked as though Eddie Howe’s failure to add attacking reinforcements so far this summer might come back to haunt him, with Steve Cooper’s side frustrating the hosts for long spells.

Fabian Schar has always had an eye for the spectacular, having scored one of the goals of the season against Burnley in February 2019. The Switzerland international’s strike on Saturday was not dissimilar – a thunderous right-footed drive that struck the inside of the post on its way in and broke the visitors’ stubborn resistance.

Callum Wilson opened his account for the campaign with a deft first-time flick over Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson with 12 minutes remaining. The former Bournemouth man has now scored in four of his last five Premier League openers.

Big things are expected of the Magpies this season. Newcastle fans will hope this sets the tone for a successful campaign.