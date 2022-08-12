Elie Youan reckons Lee Johnson has created "the best place to develop" with his man-management approach helping the French forward settle in at Hibs.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Swiss side St Gallen, believes the pair's relationship can help him thrive in Scotland this season.

“I’m having a lot of experience with this manager – he talks to me a lot during training, during games and also outside the training,” Youan said.

“He is very friendly, I talk a lot with him on WhatsApp.

“He is very interested in myself and I appreciate that. The relationship between player and manager is very important when you are a new player so I am happy to have that. I think this is the best place to develop myself.”

Youan is enjoying his time at Hibs already and, in particular, life in the capital.

“I feel good here,” he said. “The adaptation has been good.

“I have been in the city with some team-mates and I really love the city. I live close to the water which is good for training and enjoying my time."