Celtic's clash with Hearts rescheduled

Fans will have to wait a wee bit longer than expected to see two of the Premiership's form sides meet, as Celtic v Hearts has been rescheduled from Saturday, 25 February to Wednesday, 8 March.

The switch comes due to Celtic's involvement in the Viaplay Cup final, where they'll take on Rangers at Hampden on 26 February.

The most recent encounter between Hearts and Celtic produced a pulsating 4-3 win for Ange Postecoglou's side at Tynecastle back in October. Will we witness similar drama underneath the Parkhead floodlights?