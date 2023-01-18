Celtic 4-0 St Mirren - what did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to BBC Scotland's Sportsound following his team's comfortable win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: "I thought it was a really strong all-round performance. We did all the aspects of our game pretty well. It was four excellent goals and we had some great moves that didn't end in goals.

"It's been going well for Kyogo [Furuhashi] pretty much since the moment he arrived. His movement is great and he's a super finisher as well and he showed that tonight with his two goals.

"There was some real quality in our team play to create the opportunities but he's still got to finish them. He was outstanding tonight.

"The pleasing thing is we're continuing to improve. Everybody is putting in a shift. We're missing Cam [Cameron Carter-Vickers] and Giakoumakis so it just shows the strength in the squad but also the quality.

"We've still got time. We'll maybe bring one more in.

"There are others who will get an opportunity at the weekend because we want to maintain levels of performance."