Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

Newcastle United have done a fair bit of fine business in January.

Jonathan Woodgate was a huge signing from Leeds United. Papiss Cisse was good. And then prising Kieran Trippier away from Atletico Madrid set the tone for the new Magpies era in 2022.

However, there's no doubt for me what the best deal is - it's Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian magician has transformed this Newcastle team and was an absolute snip at £38m.

Premier League rivals are kicking themselves that we have got Bruno controlling the middle for us.

As for the worst... where do I start? There have been some horror winter signings - Henri Saivet, Seydou Doumbia, Antonio Barreca and, of course Luuk de Jong, for example.

However, there is one that sticks out above them all: Jean-Alain Boumsong!

We could have signed him for free the summer before, but waited and spent £8m - despite being advised against it. Truly dreadful.

