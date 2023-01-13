Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is a major doubt after he was forced off in the first half of the Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Charlton Athletic with a hamstring injury.

Donny van de Beek is expected to miss a second match due to injury.

Manchester City have no new injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford.

John Stones missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton due to concerns over his fitness levels but he is expected to return to the squad.

