St Johnstone v Livingston: Team news

St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg is close to a comeback following a hamstring problem while Connor McLennan returns after missing the defeat by parent club Aberdeen.

Callum Booth is pushing for a return while Chris Kane (knee) and Murray Davidson (ankle) are still making their way back. John Mahon and Adam Montgomery have left the club.

Livingston welcome back Scott Pittman and Jason Holt from suspension.

Joel Nouble and Kurtis Guthrie could both return to the squad after their recent injury lay-offs. Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) are still out.