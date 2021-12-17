Leeds v Arsenal: What does the form show?

Leeds United are winless in their past 10 meetings with Arsenal - and have lost eight of those - since a 3-2 victory at Highbury in May 2003.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past six away games against Leeds (W4 D2), since a 1-0 loss in November 2000. Meanwhile, the Gunners haven’t conceded more than once in any of their past 13 trips to Elland Road.