MOTD Top 10: Shearer selects two Saints in his best XI

Alan Shearer has chosen a team consisting of the best players he lined up alongside over his stellar career - and two Southampton stars make the cut.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Shearer named Russell Osman and Matt le Tissier in his best XI.

On defender Osman, who made 55 appearances for Southampton between 1988 and 1992, Shearer said: "In all my career, he was the best two-footed player I ever played with. He was tough."

Le Tissier was an obvious inclusion after his impressive exploits, even if he has been squeezed in at right midfield, a fact Shearer acknowledged.

"He simply had be in there," said Shearer. "We've spoken about him so many times on this podcast, and we've also seen his goals."

Another forward who nearly sneaked in was Rod Wallace, with Shearer saying: "He was brilliant at Southampton."

