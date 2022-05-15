Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

There are four changes for Crystal Palace, meanwhile, but Marc Guehi is fine to start after being substituted due to an ankle problem last week.

Manager Patrick Vieira brings in Tyrick Mitchell, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Joel Ward, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard drop to the bench, while Michael Olise is absent.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Zaha.