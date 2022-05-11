Cup final keeps Hearts focused

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes fierce competition for Scottish Cup final places will ensure standards do not drop in the club's final two Premiership games.

The Tynecastle men visit Motherwell on Wednesday before hosting Rangers on Saturday, a week before they meet the Ibrox club at Hampden in the showpiece.

Although Hearts have little at stake in the league, Neilson believes the scrap for cup final jerseys - with several key men returning to fitness after injury - will mean no easing off.

He said: "We've got a Scottish Cup final in less than two weeks and they're all desperate to be in that starting XI.

"They know there are a number of guys coming back who are trying to get into that XI as well so they're all motivated to get into that team, which obviously helps try to win games.

"Training's been good. We're going to be putting out our strongest team [against Motherwell] and we'll have a few guys coming back from injury who will get game time towards the end."